Carnival and Darden Restaurants rise while Equifax slips

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Carnival Corp., up $1.82 to $65.32
The cruise line company raised its annual forecasts after a strong third quarter.
Red Hat Inc., up $4.31 to $110.07
The open-source software company had a better second quarter than analysts had expected.
Equifax Inc., up 96 cents to $106.05
The credit monitoring company, which earlier this month disclosed a large data breach, said Chairman and CEO Richard Smith is retiring.
Darden Restaurants Inc., down $5.43 to $77.71
The restaurant company reported weak sales growth at its Olive Garden chain.
Nvidia Corp., up 96 cents to $171.96
The chipmaker said several major Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba and Baidu, will use its products in data centers.
Ascena Retail Group Inc., up 13 cents to $2.30
The clothing store company had a better quarter than expected.
IHS Markit Ltd., down $4.17 to $44.12
The financial information services company had a strong third quarter, but analysts were concerned about its profit margins.
Axovant Sciences Ltd., down $17.92 to $6.33
The drug development company said its Alzheimer's disease drug intepirdine failed in a late-stage study.