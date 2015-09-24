CarMax Is Hiring For More Than 2,000 Full-time And Part-time Jobs

Used-car retailer CarMax Inc. said Thursday it is currently hiring for more than 2,000 full-time and part-time positions in locations across the U.S. Most of the jobs are in service operations, including detailers and experienced technicians, and sales, but there are also jobs going in purchasing and the business office, the company said in a statement. The areas with the most job openings include Austin, Fort Worth and Houston, Texas, Laurel, MD, Memphis, Tn, Greensboro, NC, Lancaster, PA, Parker, CO, Louisville, KY and Newark, NJ. Applications will only be accepted online, at jobs.carmax.com. Shares fell 0.8% in early trade and are down 11.6% in the year so far, while the S&P 500 has fallen 6.5%.
