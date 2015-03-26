Cardiome Pharma, B Communications Among Stocks Hitting One-Year Lows Wednesday

Here are three stocks that fell to 52-week lows:
- The share price of CARDIOME PHARMA CORP (CRME) slid today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of 84 cents to 79 cents. The stock was trading on below-average volume. On volume of 1.5 million shares, the stock price is down 4.3%. The stock is trading at 38.4% of its 50-day moving average and 30.8% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of B COMMUNICATIONS LTD - ORDINARY SHARES (BCOM) dropped today, reaching and then dropping even further past its previous 52-week low of $9.55 to $9.45. The stock was trading on above-average volume. The stock price is down 4.6% with a volume of 1,450.
- While trading on above-average volume, Sport Chalet, Inc. (SPCHA) decreased today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low of $1.30 to $1.25. Trading at a volume of 7,100, the stock price is down 3.8%.
