Canada Goose to go fur-free in 2022

Animals rights groups are declaring victory after at pressuring the brand to go 'cruelty-free'

Winter clothing maker Canada Goose announced Thursday that the firm will stop purchasing fur by the end of this year and will go fur-free by the end of 2022.

Animal rights groups are declaring victory over the move after the apparent success of campaigns aimed at pressuring the luxury cold weather brand to go "cruelty-free."

GOOS CANADA GOOSE HLDGS 42.21 +1.35 +3.30%

"As a brand driven by our purpose, we are committing to a future without fur,"  Canada Goose tweeted. "In 2021, we will end the purchase of all fur and cease manufacturing with fur in 2022."

Canada Goose explained on its website that the company has featured wild coyote fur in its parkas since its founding in 1957, but decided last year to begin phasing in the use of reclaimed fur in the coats. 

Following Thursday's announcement by the high-end brand, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) took credit for the move, boasting of its relentless years-long campaign to convince Canada Goose to stop using fur in its products.

"PETA supporters have been showing up in droves to demonstrations outside Canada Goose stores and meetings and even at the home of CEO Dani Reiss," the animal rights organization wrote on its website. "And they’ve been bombarding the company’s inboxes every day with messages demanding that it stop using the fur of coyotes who were trapped and violently killed."

Humane Society International (HSI) also celebrated Canada Goose's decision, calling it a "momentous step in the demise of cruel fur fashion."

HSI Executive Director Claire Bass told the BBC in a statement, "For years, Canada Goose's trademark parka jackets with coyote fur trim have been synonymous with fur cruelty but their announcement today is another major blow to the global fur trade."