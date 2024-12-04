Campbell's CEO to retire, join Washington Commanders' front office

Campbell’s Co. CEO Mark Clouse will retire from the packaged food company and join the front office of the NFL's Washington Commanders early next year.

The Commanders said Tuesday that Clouse will take on the role of president and head the team's business operations in late January.

The last day of his six-year tenure as the CEO of Campbell’s will be Jan. 31, according to Campbell’s.

"While I am stepping away a bit earlier than I anticipated, I feel like I have one more act in my career," Clouse said. "The Washington Commanders role is a once-in-a-lifetime position that blends my passion for business and love of sports. A leadership role in professional sports is the only thing that would’ve pulled me away from Campbell’s."

He began serving as Campbell's chief executive in 2019, succeeding Keith McLoughlin, who chairs the company’s board of directors. Clouse has "led a transformation to reshape the company’s portfolio toward category-leading brands and made soup a key element of the company’s growth strategy," Campbell’s said.

Campbell’s, Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm, Snyder’s of Hanover, Prego, V8 and Rao’s are among some of the well-known brands owned by the company, which rebranded from the Campbell Soup Co. to its current name earlier this fall "as part of its evolution and transformed portfolio."

The company reiterated on Tuesday that it expects to see 9% to 11% growth in net sales for fiscal 2025. Its adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, is projected to be $3.12 to $3.22, a range that would represent a 1% to 4% increase.

Crouse said Campbell’s "will always hold a special place in my heart" and said it was "in excellent hands" with Mick Beekhuizen, who will step into the top job at the company on Feb. 1.

Beekhuizen previously served as Campbell's CFO and, most recently, as president of the meals and beverages division.

With the Commanders, Crouse said in a separate statement that he looks forward to building "a championship-caliber organization."

The Commanders currently sport an 8-5 record and are in second place in the NFC East.