Business during Queen Elizabeth mourning period may continue, UK says

Businesses will not be required to shutter their doors during the United Kingdom's period of national mourning.

Queen Elizabeth II , Britain's longest-reigning monarch who served as the beloved face of her country and source of strength for seven decades, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

The U.K. Cabinet Office released Friday official guidance on national operations leading up to and following Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

"Mourning is very personal and we anticipate individuals, families, communities, and organizations may want to mark Her Majesty's demise in their own way," the Cabinet Office wrote in the released guide. "There is no expectation on the public or organizations to observe specific behaviors during the mourning period."

QUEEN ELIZABETH THROUGH THE YEARS

The Cabinet Office clarified that private businesses and organizations would not be expected to cease business operations during the mourning period, writing, "There is no obligation on organizations to suspend business during the National Mourning period.

However, the communiqué did subtly suggest the suspension of events that could be seen as insensitive or distasteful due to their "nature" or "location."

QUEEN ELIZABETH II BECOMES WORLD'S SECOND-LONGEST REIGNING MONARCH OF ALL TIME

"Depending on the nature and location of their business and the ton of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the State Funeral, however this is at the discretion of the individual businesses."

Additionally, all public services are expected to continue operating with only minor obstacles due to the State Funeral.

"Public services will continue as usual, although there may be some changes to service availability on the day of the State Funeral," the Cabinet Office wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When she died, Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest-married British monarch. She had ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much-loved and respected figure during her decades-long reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, 2022, celebrating with the Platinum Jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

Elizabeth is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her eldest son, Charles, 73, is first in line to the throne.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.