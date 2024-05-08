Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Fox Business Rundown Newsletter
Published

Business leaders on America's anti-Israel college campus protest crisis

Billionaire Columbia donor Leon Cooperman says campus is 'organized anarchy'

close
Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos details how the Biden administration should respond to college anti-Israel protests and 'failed' FAFSA applications. video

Biden has handled college protests with 'incompetence': Betsy DeVos

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos details how the Biden administration should respond to college anti-Israel protests and 'failed' FAFSA applications.

-Anti-Israel college campus protests expand, no end in sight to winding down.

-More universities are canceling classes and graduations, leaving students cheated.

-America's CEOs are speaking out on what needs to be done.

-A new crop of Ivy Leagues is gaining popularity over Harvard, Columbia & Yale.

CHEATED!: Columbia University caved to the pressure of the protesters and, in an unprecedented move, canceled graduation, cheating hundreds of students out of a life milestone…continue reading here.  

VIDEO: More lawmakers may push to end tax perks for colleges under siege. 

BILLIONAIRE DONOR NAILS IT: Billionaire Columbia University donor Leon Cooperman, who has given upwards of $50 million to the school, didn't mince words when he described those behind the campus chaoscontinue reading here.

VIDEO: Leon Cooperman's full interview on FOX Business Network's Claman Countdown.

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS RAGE ON CAMPUS: LATEST UPDATES

WALKING IT BACK: Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum rolled out the welcome wagon for anti-Israel agitators, and the backlash was swift…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Here's how investor Kevin O'Leary would have dealt with Dudum. 

RULE REVIEW: Facebook's independent oversight board is considering whether to designate the phrase "from the river to the sea" as hate speech…continue reading here.

BUSINESS OF COLLEGE: FOXBUSINESS.COM

FLOODGATES ARE OPEN: A prominent Jewish university is seeing a wave of new applicants looking to get away from the anti-Israel campus deluge…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Jewish student shares disturbing actions on UCLA campus. 

UP NEXT:

-Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here.

-Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.

-Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News and FOX Business here.