Business Highlights

___

Walmart makes a $16 billion bet on India's booming economy

Continue Reading Below

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is making a $16 billion bet on India's booming economy. It's buying a controlling stake in online retailer Flipkart. The deal gives it direct access to consumers in India, where online sales have exploded. Walmart and Amazon have been fighting to catch up.

___

European businesses most affected by US sanctions on Iran

Major companies could see billions of dollars in commercial deals canceled because of the U.S. decision to reinstall sanctions on Iran, experts say. European businesses are likely to be hit hardest. The ultimate impact remains unclear, however, due to the possibility of renegotiations and exemptions, experts say. European countries have vowed to try to keep commerce with Iran flowing.

___

Advertisement

Watchdog agency signals less focus on student loan abuses

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration is signaling that it intends to pull back on investigating potential abuses by companies in the $1.5 trillion student loan market. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is shuttering its student lending office, according to memo Wednesday sent to staff by the acting director, Mick Mulvaney. Its responsibilities are being moved under the broad umbrella of "financial education."

___

Porn star's lawyer says Russian paid Trump attorney Cohen

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stormy Daniel's lawyer says hundreds of thousands of dollars streamed into an account for President Donald Trump's personal attorney from companies with business interests with the U.S. government. The companies included pharmaceutical giant Novartis, AT&T and Korea Aerospace. Michael Avenatti also says wire transfers were going into and out of an account that Michael Cohen used to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about claims that she had an affair with Trump.

___

What happens when the robots sound too much like humans?

NEW YORK (AP) — Artificial intelligence has a new challenge: Whether and how to alert people who may not know they're talking to a robot. On Tuesday, Google showed off a computer assistant that makes convincingly human-sounding phone calls, at least in its prerecorded demonstration. But the real people in those calls didn't seem to be aware they were talking to a machine, which may not be fair — or even legal. Google calls the new service, known as Duplex, an experiment.

___

Google suspends all ads related to Irish abortion referendum

LONDON (AP) — Google says it is suspending all advertising connected to Ireland's abortion referendum as part of moves to protect "election integrity." The internet company says that from Thursday it will no longer display ads related to the May 25 vote on whether to repeal Ireland's constitutional ban on abortion.

___

Buy tires on Amazon, install them at Sears

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers will soon be able to buy any brand of tires from Amazon.com, have them shipped to a Sears Auto Center and then bring in their car to get them installed. It's the latest deal between Sears and Amazon as the struggling department store operator seeks to boost sales. Sears says that Amazon shoppers can now ship tires to 47 Sears Auto Centers in eight cities, including Chicago, Dallas and New York. It will roll out to all 400 of its auto centers nationwide in the coming weeks.

___

Sinclair to sell 7 TV stations to Fox to win regulatory OK

NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty-First Century Fox has agreed to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group for $910 million. The move comes as Sinclair is selling some stations to meet regulatory approval for its pending $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media. Meanwhile, Disney is pursuing a $52 billion takeover of much of Fox. The stations are in six states including California and Utah.

___

California regulator OKs solar panels mandate for new homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Energy Commission has approved a requirement for solar panels on new homes starting in 2020. The commission's Wednesday vote was a critical step toward final approval, required later this year by the state's Building Standards Commission. California would be the first state with such a requirement and Commissioner David Hochschild called the vote a "bold and visionary step."

___

US stock indexes deliver solid gains as oil prices surge

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies and banks helped power U.S. stocks to solid gains, improving on the market's flat finish a day earlier. Energy stocks led the gainers after the price of crude oil climbed back above $70 a barrel a day after the U.S. moved to withdraw from a nuclear accord with Iran. Gains in industrial and materials companies outweighed losses in safe-play sectors such as utilities and phone companies.

___

The S&P 500 index rose 25.87 points, or 1 percent, to 2,697.79. The Dow Jones industrial average posted its fifth gain in a row, climbing 182.33 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,542.54. The Nasdaq added 73 points, or 1 percent, to 7,339.91. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 9.66 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,596.05.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil climbed $2.08, or 3 percent, to settle at $71.14 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, gained $2.36, or 3.2 percent, to close at $77.21 per barrel in London. Heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.22 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline added 6 cents to $2.17 a gallon. Natural gas gained a penny to $2.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.