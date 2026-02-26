Expand / Collapse search
Economy
eBay cuts 800 jobs across company operations just days after dropping $1.2B on trendy Gen Z fashion app

Company says cuts will help 'reinvest across our business and align our structure with our strategic priorities'

E-commerce giant eBay announced Thursday it is slashing hundreds of jobs, just days after the company dropped $1.2 billion in cash to acquire a trendy Gen Z fashion app and settled a federal stalking lawsuit involving former executives.

Multiple outlets have reported that eBay will cut a total of 800 roles, or 6% of its workforce, as company documents indicated about 12,300 employees worldwide as of Dec. 31, 2025.

eBay did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The company told Reuters, "We are taking steps to reinvest across our business and align our structure with our strategic priorities, which will affect certain roles across our workforce."

eBay pop-up store in Los Angeles

A view of the eBay pop-up store is seen on Sept. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Just hours before the layoff news, eBay settled a civil lawsuit against the couple and newsletter writers David and Ina Steiner. Reuters detailed how former employees sent the Steiners live cockroaches, spiders, a funeral wreath and a bloody pig mask to allegedly silence their reporting.

Former eBay executives were sentenced to prison in 2022, and this week's settlement was reached for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier this month, eBay made headlines for its acquisition of Depop — a customer-to-customer fashion marketplace popular with Gen Z and millennials looking to sell used clothing and accessories. eBay purchased the platform for approximately $1.2 billion in cash.

Depop’s user base is 90% under age 34, according to a press release, meaning eBay is positioning itself to reach younger consumers who have largely moved away from the traditional auction model.

"Fashion represents more than $10 billion in annual gross merchandise volume (GMV) for eBay and delivered 10% year-over-year GMV growth in the U.S. in 2025," CEO Jamie Iannone said in a statement. "This acquisition presents an opportunity to advance one of our newest and fastest-growing Focus Categories with a marketplace that complements our existing presence, and enables us to reach a younger demographic across the expanding recommerce landscape."

