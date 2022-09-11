Buffett's Berkshire continues to boost stake in Occidental

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway continues to collect shares of Occidental Petroleum in 2022.

Buffett's conglomerate raised its stake in the company to 26.8% from 20.2%, according to Bloomberg.

The latest purchase comes after US regulators gave Berkshire the go-ahead last month to buy as much as half of the oil giant.

Berkshire has made several purchases of Occidental shares this year.

The company's first move into the Houston-based oil company was three years ago.

On Aug. 19, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said its authorization was "consistent with the public interest," after Berkshire said a larger stake would not hurt competition, undermine regulatory authority, or boost costs for consumers.

The shopping spree began with an announcement in April, prior to the start of Berkshire's annual meeting, that the company held a 14% stake. Buffett said that he decided Occidental was a "good place" to put money after reading an annual report.

Berkshire bought another 5.9 million shares with the purchases made on May 2 and May 3

Occidental's share price has more than doubled this year, benefiting from rising oil prices following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.