Warren Buffett


Buffett sparks UnitedHealth's biggest weekly stock surge in 16 years

UnitedHealth clouded by DOJ probe, killing of executive Brian Thompson

Warren Buffett is helping revive shares of beleaguered UnitedHealthcare Group after taking a $1.6 billion stake in the company, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

UnitedHealth shares clocked the largest one-day percent increase since March 2020, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group. It was on pace for the best day in 17 years before giving back some of those gains.  For the week, shares rose over 21%, the best week since May 2009. Still, the stock is down more than 50% over the past 12 months. 

Investors, taking a cue from Buffett’s interest in healthcare, also piled into Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund.

DOJ PROBES UNITEDHEATLHCARE GROUP

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
VHT VANGUARD WORLD FUND VANGUARD HEALTH CARE ETF 252.54 +3.93 +1.58%
XLV HEALTH CARE SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 136.21 +2.25 +1.68%
Warren Buffett, United Healthcare

Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., plays bridge at an event on the sidelines of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Sunday, May 6, 2019.  (Photographer: Houston Cofield/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is known for taking positions in businesses it believes will perform over the long term and that have become, in some cases, undervalued. 

The healthcare giant has been plagued by a Department of Justice probe and the fallout from the fatal shooting of executive Brian Thompson outside the Midtown Hilton Hotel in New York City last year. The brazen killing turned a critical spotlight onto the nation’s healthcare insurance system. Luigi Mangione has been charged with murdering Thompson.

FAMILY OF UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO SUSPECTED KILLER HAS BIG BUSINESS EMPIRE

Photo of Brian Thompson was was the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit until he was shot in New York City in December 2024

This 2017 file photo of Brian Thompson was released via Businesswire when he was named Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit in 2017. (Businesswire / Fox News)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 44946.12 +34.86 +0.08%
DIA SPDR DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE ETF TRUST - USD DIS 449.55 +0.44 +0.10%

The stock helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average cinch a new record, heading for its first record close of 2025, and gave the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) a lift in tandem.

