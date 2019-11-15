Buffett hoarding billions in cash despite Restoration Hardware play

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway remains on the hunt for its next big transaction but in the meantime, he's sitting on a big heap of cash.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 218.81 -0.55 -0.25%

Berkshire made several tweaks to its portfolio during the third quarter, including initiating a $206 million stake in the luxury furniture maker Restoration Hardware and a $332 million position in the energy explorer Occidental Petroleum, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Friday. The conglomerate also reduced its stakes in the tech giant Apple, Wells Fargo and energy company Phillips 66.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RH RH 188.71 +13.49 +7.70% OXY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 38.91 +1.15 +3.03% AAPL APPLE INC. 264.85 +2.21 +0.84% WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 53.73 +0.24 +0.45% PSX PHILLIPS 66 117.85 -0.69 -0.59%

The transactions, however, failed to put a dent in Berkshire’s cash pile, which swelled to a record $128 billion at the end of the third quarter despite Buffett declaring earlier this year that he was on the lookout for an “elephant-sized transaction.” He has repeatedly said that valuations are too expensive for his liking. Buffett's $37 billion acquisition of Precision Castparts was the last big "elephant" that he bagged.

“In the years ahead, we hope to move much of our excess liquidity into businesses that Berkshire will permanently own," he wrote. "The immediate prospects for that, however, are not good: Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects."

Since then, Buffett’s cash pile has grown by about $16 billion and stock-market valuations have only gotten more expensive as the S&P 500 has rallied more than 24 percent this year touching a fresh record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq are also sitting at records.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27955.26 +173.30 +0.62% SP500 S&P 500 3113.08 +16.45 +0.53% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8521.876938 +42.86 +0.51%

Berkshire has lagged behind the broader S&P 500 gaining 7.6 percent in 2019.

