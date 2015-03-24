Brooklyn man gets 41 months for role in cybercrime ring that targeted companies, military

A New York City man has been sentenced to about 3 1/2 years in prison for his role in an international cybercrime ring that hacked into the computers of more than a dozen financial institutions and the U.S. military's payroll service.

Richard Gundersen was sentenced to 41 months by a Trenton federal judge Friday. He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, access device fraud and identity theft.

The 48-year-old Brooklyn man admitted working as a "casher" for the crew. That involved opening bank accounts in the names of identity theft victims, funded by money stolen as part of the conspiracy. The ring targeted electronic payment systems of companies such as Aon Hewitt, Citibank and E-Trade.

Two other members of the group were sentenced last month.