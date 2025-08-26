AI boom reshaping daily life as tech giants warn of 'profound risks'

Artificial intelligence is developing rapidly. While some are embracing it, others are warning of the potential threats. But both sides agree, the technology is changing how the world operates.

"We're only two and a half years into the whole AI boom, the first commercially available product launched at the end of November in 2022," White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks said.

Over the next year, we can see more visual uses for AI. Text-based large language models are shifting toward video, audio and imaging.

"There are paper books, there are electronic books. It doesn't mean that you use only electronic books now. I have a lot of paper books," said Margarita Grubina, vice president of business growth at voice-cloning special effects firm Respeecher. "And then there is a different audience for AI-generated content and for content that's filmed traditional."

According to Fox News polling, just 11% of registered voters say they use AI daily. But many people are already using the technology without realizing it.

"We say that because of AI, we can now all be artists. Because of AI we can all be programmers. Because of the AI we all be great writers. It raises to bar of everyone, and so I would advise everyone to engage AI," NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said.

Algorithms built into your social media platforms curate the content you see. Your car’s navigation apps analyze traffic in real time, and if you have smart thermostats in your home, they are now programmed to learn your routines and adjust the temperature.

"All of the analysis we've been doing is that the demand is real," Constellation President and CEO Joseph Dominguez said. "In the long term, if this continues to grow, there is no alternative but to grow our ability to have 24/7 machines, whether that be nuclear or some new technology that comes along that does the same thing."

Energy producers, Hollywood and businesses are all finding new ways to utilize AI.

"I use four different AIs every day," Huang said. "I use them to get second opinions, or I'll give the same prompt and the same query to all three of them to go do research for me. And I get them to work with each other, so I get better answers."

There are concerns over AI’s reliance on the internet. Even though it seems like an endless amount of information, some studies suggest that publicly available information used to improve the platforms could run out by 2032.

"The regard here is that the internet is getting bigger, but more and more of the new data that's being put on the internet is being created by AI, which as a general rule, is less useful for training new AIs. So it would be to the advantage of AI researchers if the internet was a hundred times the size that it is right now. Unfortunately, it's not, and it's not going to get that big anytime soon," said Gregory Allen, senior adviser with the Wadhwani AI Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Amid fears that AI could create job losses across various industries, others point out that AI couldn’t advance as quickly without humans.

"It is developing fast, but at the same time it learns on what people produce," Grubina said. "They are all trained on something that people produced. So if we stop producing, I think there will be like they will stop developing, right?"

However, tech experts who developed AI platforms have expressed concerns the technology could become too powerful. In March 2023, dozens of tech CEOs, including Elon Musk, called for a six month pause in AI development over concerns that the technology could "pose profound risks to society and humanity."

"I fundamentally believe that humans are still going to be needed for almost everything, at least the things that matter most," Microsoft President Brad Smith said. "I think the key is that we have to use AI to help us think smarter and not rely on it to do our thinking for us. Let's not get intellectually lazy."

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on "The Tonight Show" in February that humans may not be needed for most things. Musk has also called AI the best or worst thing to happen to humanity. Apple CEO Tim Cook has called AI one of the most profound technologies in our lifetime. Despite some of the vast changes that could be ahead, many who work closely with the technology see the future benefits.

"AI is incredibly powerful technology, no doubt, and it will do enormous good. It could also be used in harmful ways. The first thing to realize is that AI is going to be surrounded by a whole bunch of other AIs keeping it safe, either to secure it, guardrail it, monitor it, to curate it, to keep evaluating it, making sure that it gets better," Huang said.