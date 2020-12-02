Boston's small businesses hit hard by pandemic

Boston is among the major cities where the coronavirus has clobbered small business.

Continue Reading Below

A staggering number of small businesses across the city of Boston and state of Massachusetts have shuttered their doors, according to reporting by Boston 25 News.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The number of small businesses open in Boston has decreased by 44 percent since the start of the year, according to data compiled by Harvard researchers.

Certain businesses have reportedly been hit the hardest, including restaurants, hospitality and retail.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY MORE CRITICAL THIS HOLIDAY SEASON AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Among the things that have compounded the problem include a significant reduction in foot traffic as less people come into the city for work and leisure.

The National Federation of Independent Business predicts more store fronts will continue to go dark through early 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The group says small business owners are also worried about new costs coming in 2021, including higher unemployment insurance taxes and potential higher health care expenses.