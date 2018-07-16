Boeing starts air show with order for jets worth $4.7B

article

Boeing takes round one over rival Airbus.

Boeing has started the annual Farnborough Airshow with an order for 14 freight aircraft valued of $4.7 billion.

DHL placed the order for the 777 freighters and acquired purchase rights for seven more freighters, the U.S planemaker said.

The latest order follows Boeing's deal with FedEx unit FedEx Express in June for 24 medium and large freighters.

Boeing and Airbus are expected to make several announcements on the first day of the July 16-22 event, as they seek to bolster their already bulging order books, according to Reuters.

Air freight demand is expected to increase 4 percent this year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Boeing's latest order will double the size of DHL's global 777 fleet, the companies said.

The Farnborough Airshow and the Paris Airshow collectively account for over a quarter of industry order intake each year.