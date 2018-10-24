Boeing shares jump after strong quarterly results

Boeing shares rose in premarket trade on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results and raised its full-year 2018 forecast.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 350.05 -5.93 -1.67%

The aerospace giant reported earnings per share of $3.58 in the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating Wall Street analysts’ expectations of $3.47 a share. Boeing increased its full-year 2018 earnings outlook to $14.90 to $15.10 from the prior $14.30 to $14.50 forecast.

"This strong underlying performance, along with growth across our businesses we've seen throughout the year, give us confidence to raise our 2018 revenue and earnings guidance and reaffirm our operating cash flow guidance,” Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement.