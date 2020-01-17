Boeing 737 Max found to have new software issue

Boeing has discovered a new software issue on its 737 Max while evaluating a patch for an anti-stall application linked to two deadly crashes.

"We are making necessary updates," Boeing said Friday, according to Reuters. The crashes, less than six months apart, prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to ground the single-aisle jetliner -- the best-selling model in Boeing's history -- in March.

The issue is related to a software power-up monitoring function, Reuters reported. Boeing didn't immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

In the aftermath of the crashes, the Chicago-based planemaker has faced withering scrutiny from lawmakers, and former CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigned in late December. The planemaker stopped production of the Max this month since customers weren't accepting new deliveries until they could fly the jet.

The Federal Aviation Administration didn't immediately respond to FOX Business request for comment.

Boeing fell 6.7 percent on Friday to $325.14. The shares have tumbled 7.5 percent in the past year.

