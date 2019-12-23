BMW says being investigated by U.S. SEC

German automaker BMW AG said on Monday it was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following a report of a probe related to the company’s sales practices.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We can confirm that we’ve been contacted by the SEC and are cooperating fully with the investigation,” a BMW spokesman said, but declined to comment further.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported, citing a source, that the SEC was probing BMW’s sales practices.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The SEC declined to comment.