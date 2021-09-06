BMW CEO expects chip supply to remain tight for another 6-12 months
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse squashed hopes that the shortage will end soon
BMW (BMWG.DE) expects supply chains to remain tight well into 2022, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on Monday, squashing hopes that a painful shortage of crucial semiconductors will end soon.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
"I expect that the general tightness of the supply chains will continue in the next 6 to 12 months," he said at the IAA Munich car show.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BMWYY
|BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
|31.48
|+0.07
|+0.24%
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Zipse, who like other car executives is battling lower production due to a lack of semiconductors, said he saw no issues in the long-term, adding that the automotive industry was an attractive client for chipmakers.