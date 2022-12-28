Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

BlackRock

BlackRock's Fink talks Ukraine reconstruction with Zelenskyy

BlackRock is advising Ukraine on rebuilding efforts

close
Former State Department official Christian Whiton discusses the likelihood Russia will negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

US will have to negotiate directly with Russia to end war with Ukraine: Christian Whiton

Former State Department official Christian Whiton discusses the likelihood Russia will negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

BlackRock founder and CEO Larry Fink and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met virtually to discuss ongoing plans for rebuilding the war-torn nation, Kyiv announced Wednesday.

Zelenskyy's office issued a press release showing him and Fink on a video conference, saying the two "agreed to focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channeling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy."

BlackRock's Larry Fink video call Volodymyr Zelenskyy

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink (on background screen) holds virtual talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) discussing the rebuilding of the country. (The Presidential Office of Ukraine)

UKRAINE SECURITY CHIEF SAYS KYIV IS ‘HALFWAY TO VICTORY’ WITH THE WORSE YET TO COME

The announcement also said that "during the conversation, it was emphasized that certain BlackRock leaders plan to visit Ukraine in the new year."

Ukraine's office of the president noted the talks were the latest between the country and the world's largest investment firm, as part of earlier agreements reached months ago.

Ukraine Ukraine Invasion

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his speech addressing the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

BLACKROCK NOT CHANGING STANCE ON ESG INVESTING, DESPITE CRITICISM

Fink and Zelenskyy held a virtual discussion back in September to discuss how BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory division "could provide pro bono advice to the Ukrainian government on setting up a reconstruction fund in support of the recovery of the Ukrainian economy," the government said at the time.

The World Bank estimated in September that the current cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine amounts to $349 billion, with the figure continuing to grow as the war continues.

BlackRock reported last month that its FMA group and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that formalizes the earlier discussions.

The MoU aims to create opportunities for both public and private investors to participate in the future reconstruction and recovery of the Ukrainian economy. As part of the agreement, BlackRock will advise on establishing a roadmap for the investment framework’s implementation, including identifying design choices for the envisioned setup, structure, mandate and governance.

When contacted Wednesday for further details on the latest talks, a BlackRock spokesperson directed FOX Business to the press release from Zelenskyy's office.

BlackRock headquarters in New York City

BlackRock offices in New York City.  (Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BLK BLACKROCK INC. 703.26 -0.68 -0.10%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Former CIA Officer Mike Baker weighs in on a report that Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia's air base on 'Kennedy.' video

Mike Baker: There's a lot of bizarre elements in the Russia-Ukraine war

Former CIA Officer Mike Baker weighs in on a report that Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia's air base on 'Kennedy.'