Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin’s price dip provides a ‘good accumulation point’ at a low expense: Crypto host

Consumers should not be deterred by crypto's "short-term volatility," Natalie Brunell urges

close
Coin Stories podcast host Natalie Brunell forecasts the future of the cryptocurrency markets amid a large price drop on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Bitcoin’s price dip provides a ‘good accumulation point’ at a low expense: Crypto host

Coin Stories podcast host Natalie Brunell forecasts the future of the cryptocurrency markets amid a large price drop on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Coin Stories podcast host Natalie Brunell considered the fate of the cryptocurrency market amid its immense price drop, arguing that bitcoin has outperformed every stock index and will provide consumers with a quality long-term investment.  

NATALIE BRUNELL: First of all, with any investment that you go into with a long time horizon as a means of really saving for the future, you can't judge it by short-term volatility. And I think the time frame that you pick out is also really important because you're right, Bitcoin is down from its highs in November by more than 60% at one point. But look at July zooming, it was up more than 20%. Then zoom back out. It's up to 300% over the last two years since the COVID-19 crash. Outperforming every stock index, outperforming gold and providing really a nice hedge against a 40% increase in money supply and inflation. 

Bitcoin crypto stock photo

Digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is on display ( Chesnot/Getty Images / Getty Images)

So right now, we do have these tightening financial conditions. We have every indication of a recession despite what the political narrative is. And we have stocks that fared far worse than Bitcoin. But we do see a drop in really everything as the excess drains out. House prices are dropping. And I think with Bitcoin, this provides a nice accumulation point at a lower price for a lot of people, again for the long term.

IF PASSED, SENATE BILL WOULD GIVE OVERSIGHT OF BITCOIN AND ETHER TO COMMODITIES REGULATOR

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Coin Stories podcast host Natalie Brunell provides professional analysis of the cryptocurrency market, saying consumers should not judge its’ ‘long-term volatility' on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Bitcoin will continue to be a ‘digital commodity’ in the future: Expert

Coin Stories podcast host Natalie Brunell provides professional analysis of the cryptocurrency market, saying consumers should not judge its’ ‘long-term volatility' on ‘Mornings with Maria.’