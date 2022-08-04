Bitcoin’s price dip provides a ‘good accumulation point’ at a low expense: Crypto host

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Coin Stories podcast host Natalie Brunell considered the fate of the cryptocurrency market amid its immense price drop, arguing that bitcoin has outperformed every stock index and will provide consumers with a quality long-term investment.

NATALIE BRUNELL: First of all, with any investment that you go into with a long time horizon as a means of really saving for the future, you can't judge it by short-term volatility. And I think the time frame that you pick out is also really important because you're right, Bitcoin is down from its highs in November by more than 60% at one point. But look at July zooming, it was up more than 20%. Then zoom back out. It's up to 300% over the last two years since the COVID-19 crash. Outperforming every stock index, outperforming gold and providing really a nice hedge against a 40% increase in money supply and inflation.

So right now, we do have these tightening financial conditions. We have every indication of a recession despite what the political narrative is. And we have stocks that fared far worse than Bitcoin. But we do see a drop in really everything as the excess drains out. House prices are dropping. And I think with Bitcoin, this provides a nice accumulation point at a lower price for a lot of people, again for the long term.

