Bitcoin trading down by about 2% early Tuesday morning

Bitcoin was trading nearly 2% lower early Tuesday morning after passing $40,000 per coin on Monday.

The price was around $37,393 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $2,216 and 20 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

BITCOIN TOPS $40,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JUNE

On Monday, Tesla made history, surpassing Wall Street expectations with its second-quarter earnings results with a net profit exceeding $1 billion for the first time. Tesla also reported a Bitcoin-related impairment of $23 million.

Meanwhile, Coindesk reported Huobi dissolved an entity called Beijing Huobi Tianxia Network Technology Co., Ltd. Last week. It will be deregistered in 45 days, according to a notice posted on China's national enterprise system.

The dissolved entity was created "in the early stages of development" and "has not had business operations," a company spokesperson told CoinDesk via WeChat.

In other cryptocurrency news, Argentinian crypto exchange Lemon has raised $16 million to expand operations in Latin America, Coindesk reported.

The company plans to expand operations by the end of next year into Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, the report said.