Bitcoin trades 7% higher while Ethereum in record territory

Bitcoin was trading more than 7% higher Monday morning.

The price was around $66,105 (+7.11%) per coin, while rivals Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, rose to $4,722 (+3.75%) and Dogecoin traded at 28.4 cents (+9.51%), according to Coindesk.

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams pledged Nov. 4 he would accept his first three paychecks in bitcoin when he formally takes office next year.

MIAMI MAYOR TO ACCEPT ENTIRE SALARY IN BITCOIN

Adams made the claim in response to a tweet from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who said earlier this week that he would take his next check "100% in bitcoin." The incoming New York City mayor suggested his administration will take a friendly stance toward cryptocurrencies.

"In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor," Adams wrote on Twitter. "NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait!"

The value of bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies has surged in recent months.



In other cryptocurrency news, The Kroger Co. said Friday a press release claiming the nationwide grocer would begin accepting Bitcoin Cash was fabricated and untrue, becoming the second giant retailer in a matter of weeks to fall victim to an erroneous announcement that they would take a cryptocurrency as payment.

The fake press release, titled "Kroger to accept Bitcoin Cash," was published on Kroger's investor relations portion of their website through a direct feed from PR Newswire, where it was originally posted, the grocery chain told Reuters.