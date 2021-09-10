Bitcoin struggles above $45,000 after tumble earlier in the week

Bitcoin was trading 1.02% lower on Friday morning.

The price was around $45,910 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,370 (-4.62%) and 24.6 cents (-4.46%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

Bitcoin is still recovering following Tuesday's plunge from nearly $53,000 to $43,119 at its low and after a higher day Thursday, which saw the crypto rise 1.02%, the report said.

BITCOIN TUMBLE TRIPS UP COINBASE, CAUSING DELAYS AND MALFUNCTIONS

In a surprise move Thursday, Mastercard agreed to buy CipherTrace, a firm that scans blockchains for illicit transactions, Coindesk reported.

The companies said in a press release the move gives Mastercard the ability to track over 900 cryptocurrencies. Details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In other cryptocurrency news, The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again delayed a ruling on VanEck’s bid for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), Coindesk reported.

On Wednesday, the U.S. regulator extended the deadline for a decision until Nov. 14 to approve or reject "VanEck Bitcoin Trust," one of the earliest bitcoin ETF hopefuls to try its luck this filing cycle, and the first whose judgment day has been delayed three times.