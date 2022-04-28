Bitcoin price moves toward $40,000

Bitcoin has a bit of a rally going, moving above $39,000.

The cryptocurrency gained more than 2% on Wednesday.

Heading into Thursday, Bitcoin has been up three of the last five days.

Bitcoin is still down more than 14% month-to-date and off more than 15% year-to-date.

The British government is looking at ways to combat crime. One way may be to seize crypto assets.

The proposal stopped short of the radical overhaul called for by lawmakers who want a single crime-busting agency, according to Reuters.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Britain has seen a surge in banking and online scams, leading lawmakers to consider the measure.

The government said it will bring forward legislation to enable crypto assets to be seized and recovered more quickly.

"In particular, (we propose) the creation of a civil forfeiture power which would mitigate the risk posed by those that cannot be prosecuted but use their funds to further criminality," the government told Parliament's Treasury Select Committee.