Bitcoin mining startup GRIID inks major deal with Intel

Bitcoin mining startup GRIID has inked a deal with the world’s largest chipmaker, Intel, to mine Bitcoin using energy-efficient methods, FOX Business has learned.

The small Ohio-based GRIID is set to go public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange in the coming weeks with an expected valuation of $3.3 billion. It will trade under the ticker symbol "GRDI."

According to the company’s S-4 filing, it’s already signed a supply agreement with Intel to be the first recipient of Intel's new "Bonanza Mine" chips, also known as BZM2 ASICS (application-specific integrated circuits). The chips make Bitcoin mining more energy efficient by reducing the amount of energy needed in the process. ASIC chips are used to mine a specific cryptocurrency and are the most popular method for mining Bitcoin. The S-4 also says the initial order of Intel's chips are set to be delivered in 2022 and GRIID will have access to a significant share of Intel’s future production volumes.

Intel is set to unveil the chips next month at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference, a yearly gathering that attracts some of the brightest minds in the chip industry.

Intel is marketing the chips as "ultra-low voltage, energy-efficient Bitcoin mining ACIS" but little else is known about the specifics of the product. GRIID focuses on carbon-free energy in its mining, which would seem to fit Intel’s push to be energy-efficient and could explain why they chose to partner with GRIID over other Bitcoin miners such as Marathon and Riot.

"This will be big if it's successful because one major headwind for institutional ownership of Bitcoin has been ESG concerns," Tom Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital, told FOX Business.

Big investors have been shying away from buying Bitcoin because of environment concerns. Bitcoin mining expends massive amounts of energy, making it difficult for many investors to include it in their portfolios and meet so-called environment, social, and governance goals known as ESG.

The move is a big boost for the 3-year-old startup GRIID, and Intel, making it a direct competitor to the world’s largest Bitcoin miner, Bitmain, which currently holds around 75% of the mining market share.

Meanwhile, Intel’s share price could also stand to benefit from its foray into the mining world. The stock has been largely stagnant for the past year and it has been negatively impacted by the global chip shortage which stifled the chipmaker's growth in 2021.

Intel and GRIID did not respond to requests for comment.