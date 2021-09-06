Bitcoin joins Ethereum, Dogecoin showing gains early Monday morning

Bitcoin was trading 3.45% higher on Monday morning.

The price was around $51,788 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,934 (+1.04%) and 31 cents (+4.48%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

BITCOIN, ETHEREUM, DOGECOIN TRUMP STOCKS IN AUGUST

The head of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Monday creating a regulatory regime for the decentralized world of cryptoassets will take careful thought, Reuters reported.

Britain's finance ministry has already consulted publicly on whether some cryptoasset promotions need regulating.

"There are no assets or real world cashflows underpinning the price of speculative digital tokens, even the better known ones like Bitcoin, and many cannot even boast a scarcity value," FCA Chair Charles Randell said in a speech.

"We simply don’t know when or how this story will end, but – as with any new speculation – it may not end well."

The company expects that the transaction could be completed by the end of this month, Reuters reported.

The purchase price would cover acquisition and commercial operation of some 33,000 ASIC miners, the report said.