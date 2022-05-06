Bitcoin is a ‘great way’ to protect savings, says expert

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Ledn Inc co-founder and CSO Mauricio Di Bartolomeo said that bitcoin is a great way to protect your savings as it can provide transparency and has a finite supply.

BITCOIN PRICE FALLS BELOW $37,000 AS MARKET RISKS INCREASE

MAURICIO DI BARTOLOMEO: Bitcoin is, auditable, transparent and verifiable, and it has a finite supply. As you probably know, the dollar supply over the last two years has ballooned, almost doubled. And that's what you've seen reflected in asset prices all around. So bitcoin is just a great way to protect your savings, and it's auditable and transparent in a way that the U.S. dollar just cannot be. So anybody can check their note right now and basically see the status in real-time of the entire Bitcoin network. I don't think you can do that with U.S. dollars or any other currency.

