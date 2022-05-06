Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Bitcoin is a ‘great way’ to protect savings, says expert

Bitcoin is auditable, transparent, verifiable and has a finite supply, unlike the US dollar

close
Ledn Inc co-founder and CSO Mauricio Di Bartolomeo discusses what Bitcoin can provide for you. video

Bitcoin is a ‘great way’ to protect savings: Expert

Ledn Inc co-founder and CSO Mauricio Di Bartolomeo discusses what Bitcoin can provide for you.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Ledn Inc co-founder and CSO Mauricio Di Bartolomeo said that bitcoin is a great way to protect your savings as it can provide transparency and has a finite supply.

BITCOIN PRICE FALLS BELOW $37,000 AS MARKET RISKS INCREASE

Bitcoin is more transparent than the U.S. dollar, according to Mauricio Di Bartolomeo.  (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

MAURICIO DI BARTOLOMEO: Bitcoin is, auditable, transparent and verifiable, and it has a finite supply. As you probably know, the dollar supply over the last two years has ballooned, almost doubled. And that's what you've seen reflected in asset prices all around. So bitcoin is just a great way to protect your savings, and it's auditable and transparent in a way that the U.S. dollar just cannot be. So anybody can check their note right now and basically see the status in real-time of the entire Bitcoin network. I don't think you can do that with U.S. dollars or any other currency.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Ledn Inc co-founder and CSO Mauricio Di Bartolomeo discusses Bitcoin and the markets. video

The Fed, Ukraine, making bitcoin ‘highest it’s ever been’: Expert

Ledn Inc co-founder and CSO Mauricio Di Bartolomeo discusses Bitcoin and the markets.