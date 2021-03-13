Bitcoin hits $60,000 in record high
World's biggest cryptocurrency crosses another milestone
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, on Saturday crossed a record high of $60,000.
Bitcoin is up more than 2% from its previous year high of $58,354.14 on Feb. 21.
BILL GATES IS WORRIED ABOUT BITCOIN, OTHER CRYPTOCURRENCIES FOR THIS REASON
Bitcoin’s price soared this year as major firms, such as BNY Mellon, asset manager BlackRock Inc, credit card giant Mastercard Inc, backed cryptocurrencies, while those such as Tesla Inc Square Inc and MicroStrategy Inc invested in bitcoin.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Check back for updates on this developing story.