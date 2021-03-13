Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Bitcoin

Bitcoin hits $60,000 in record high

World's biggest cryptocurrency crosses another milestone

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for March 12

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, on Saturday crossed a record high of $60,000.

Bitcoin is up more than 2% from its previous year high of $58,354.14 on Feb. 21.

BILL GATES IS WORRIED ABOUT BITCOIN, OTHER CRYPTOCURRENCIES FOR THIS REASON

Bitcoin’s price soared this year as major firms, such as BNY Mellon, asset manager BlackRock Inc, credit card giant Mastercard Inc, backed cryptocurrencies, while those such as Tesla Inc Square Inc and MicroStrategy Inc invested in bitcoin.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Check back for updates on this developing story.