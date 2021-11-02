Bitcoin, Dogecoin lower, Ethereum higher early Tuesday morning

Bitcoin was trading 0.54% lower on Tuesday morning.

The price was around $61,725 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $4,364 (+0.89%) and 27.2 cents (-0.38%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning 20202 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is getting in on the Bitcoin game.

US REGULATORS SAY ISSUERS OF 'STABLECOINS' SHOULD BE POLICED LIKE BANKS

He announced Monday he partnered with Cash App to turn part of his NFL salary into Bitcoin.

"Bitcoin the moon," Rodgers said while sipping what appeared to be liquor.

"That’s why I’m pumped that I recently teamed with Cash App. They have enabled me to take part of my NFL salary in Bitcoin for the very first time."

In other cryptocurrency news, Burger King and Robinhood Markets are serving up a "side of crypto" as part of a new promotion.

The giveaway, which runs through Nov. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last, will give participants a chance to win one coin from a pool of 20 Bitcoin, 200 Ethereum and 2 million Dogecoin. The majority of participants will win Dogecoin, while approximately 1 in every 100,000 will win a Bitcoin and approximately 1 in every 10,000 will win an ether. The odds will change as prize codes are distributed.

Also, the developers of a cryptocurrency inspired by the hit Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ have absconded with millions in what appears to be a "rug pull" scam after the project has been taken down.

After launching early last week, the SQUID token skyrocketed to a high of $2,861.80 before plunging to zero at around 5:40 a.m. on Monday. The meme coin's market capitalization hit an estimated $2.2 million, according to CoinMarketCap.