Bitcoin takes breather with price around $45,000

The price of Bitcoin was down more than 2% Thursday morning, taking a breather from its recent run.

The price was around $45,300 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,100 and 27 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

Samsung Electronics is reportedly going to be a part of South Korea’s central bank digital currency pilot project, according to the Korea Times and reported by Coindesk.

The electronics giant will test the functionality of BOK's program with its Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung is looking to see if it can conduct payments using mobile phones and digital currencies without the availability of the internet, according to an unnamed source cited in the report.

BOK's pilot program will be tested in two phases with the first phase to run from this month until December and will determine the specific technology required. The second phase, to run from January-June 2022, will focus on real-life transactions and settlements.

In other news, the cryptocurrency derivatives platform Delta Exchange has introduced a feature it says will help generate passive income for its users through the use of automated call options.

According to a news release shared with CoinDesk on Thursday, Delta’s "Enhanced Yield Product" claims to simplify the process of options trading in bitcoin and ether.

Options let traders to buy or sell the security at a specified strike price before or on a given date.

The strike price in derivatives market terms is a set price at which the owner of the option can buy or sell the underlying asset, in this case, bitcoin or ether.

The Singapore-based firm said in the same way exchange-traded funds simplify crypto exposure, people won’t need to learn or experiment with complex options strategies as they can select from a menu as they see fit.