Biden tours New York IBM site after company announces $20B investment

President Biden on Thursday will tout IBM's plan to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley region over the next 10 years.

Biden will tour the corporation's Poughkeepsie, New York, site "to see firsthand where the future of computing is being innovated, designed and manufactured."

IBM said that the goal of the investments is to expand the technology ecosystem in New York – creating job opportunities – and to "unlock new discoveries and opportunities in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and quantum computers."

"IBM is deeply honored to host President Biden at our Poughkeepsie site today and we look forward to highlighting our commitments to the innovations that advance America's economy," CEO Arvind Krishna said in a statement. "As we tackle large-scale technological challenges in climate, energy, transportation and more, we must continue to invest in innovation and discovery – because advanced technologies are key to solving these problems and driving economic prosperity, including better jobs, for millions of Americans."

IBM's New York business supports more than 7,500 jobs across the region.

IBM said its Poughkeepsie site builds state-of-the-art mainframe computers and is home to the corporation's first Quantum Computation Center.

The company said that the president's visit to the site highlights the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which Biden signed in August.

"The technology that IBM delivers today from Poughkeepsie will directly benefit from the CHIPS and Science Act that the president recently signed into law. It will ensure a reliable and secure supply of next-generation chips for today's computers and artificial intelligence platforms as well as fuel the future of quantum computing by accelerating research, expanding the quantum supply chain and providing more opportunities for researchers to explore business and science applications of quantum systems," IBM said.

IBM said that the expansion of an innovation model at its Albany location could be a foundation for the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) that will be implemented as part of the CHIPS and Science Act.

Biden will be joined by Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan.

The IBM investment comes on the heels of chipmaker Micron announcing earlier this week an investment of up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a plant in upstate New York that could create 9,000 factory jobs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.