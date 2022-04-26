Betty White’s Los Angeles home lists for $10.575 million, as late star’s Carmel house closes for well over ask

Almost four months after the actress Betty White died at age 99 on New Year’s Eve, her estate has sold one of her longtime California homes for $10.775 million and listed the other for $10.575 million.

Ms. White’s Carmel vacation house sold for well over its $7.95 million asking price, according to agents involved in the deal. The four-bedroom, roughly 3,600-square-foot home had gone on the market in March. The buyer couldn’t be determined.

Ms. White’s estate is also listing her primary home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

"The Golden Girls" actress and her third husband, the late Allen Ludden, purchased the house in 1968, according to property records, after marrying in 1963. The couple chose the house because it was close enough to the various studios where she worked while still providing privacy, according to a spokesman for Ms. White’s estate.

Image 1 of 4

TAYLOR SWIFT'S CHILDHOOD HOME UP FOR SALE WITH $999,900 ASKING PRICE

"Betty White was a California girl through and through," the estate said in a statement. "Despite living in New York when she and Allen Ludden were first married, she longed to be ‘back home’ in Los Angeles where she grew up."

Over 300 miles to the north, Ms. White and Mr. Ludden purchased the land for their Carmel home for $170,000 in 1978, property records show. They finished building the house in 1981, the year Mr. Ludden died, according to records, but Ms. White continued visiting the house after his death . The three-story home has ocean views, according to listing agents Nicole Truszkowski and Zak Freedman of Sotheby’s International Realty Carmel Brokerage. One room was filled with stuffed animals .

The roughly 0.3-acre lot has outdoor seating areas, lush landscaping and beach access, according to the listing agents.

BLAC CHYNA'S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST KARDASHIANS SEES DEMANDS ECLIPSING $100M: WHAT SHE'S ASKING FOR

Ms. White’s five-bedroom Brentwood home was built in 1952, according to listing agent Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty Pacific Palisades Brokerage. Spanning about 3,000 square feet, the house has a sunroom where Ms. White enjoyed overlooking the backyard and gardens, according to the spokesman. The property sits on roughly three-quarters of an acre with a pool, a three-car garage and a guesthouse, where the couple played charades with friends including Gloria and Jimmy Stewart and Dinah Shore and Burt Reynolds, the spokesman said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE