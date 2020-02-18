Bed Bath & Beyond to sell PersonalizationMall.com for $252M
Sale comes as Bed Bath & Beyond has struggled to keep up with consumers shopping online
Bed Bath & Beyond agreed to sell online retailer PersonalizationMall.com to 1-800-Flowers.com for $252 million, the companies announced Tuesday.
The sale comes as Bed Bath & Beyond has struggled to keep up with a changing retail landscape that has seen more consumers shopping online. The retailer's market capitalization has fallen from a peak of $17.35 billion in June 2012 to below $1.5 billion on Tuesday.
"PersonalizationMall’s extensive product offering and industry-leading personalization capabilities will be an excellent addition to our growing family of popular gifting brands," said Chris McCann, CEO of 1-800-Flowers.com.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BBBY
|BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
|11.18
|-0.63
|-5.33%
|FLWS
|1 800 FLOWERS COM
|16.59
|+0.03
|+0.18%
The deal includes PersonalizationMall.com's website and 360,000-square-foot distribution facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Its revenues were more than $150 million in its most recent year, McCann said.
"We expect PersonalizationMall.com to be accretive to our top and bottom-line results in fiscal 2021," McCann said.
Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it saw a 5.4 percent drop in comparable sales in its fourth quarter, blaming dipping store traffic, inventory management issues and increased promotional activity and markdowns.
It's another addition for 1-800-Flowers.com, which includes brands like Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory and Cheryl's Cookies.
FOX Business' Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.