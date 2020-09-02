Barstool’s Portnoy reveals personal investment strategy: ‘It’s been six-figure days’

Barstool Sports Founder and President Dave Portnoy recently revealed what he’s lost and gained while day trading.

In a FOX Business Town Hall Wednesday, Portnoy told “Making Money with Charles Payne” that it’s been “six-figure days” for his personal investments.

“I’ve deposited $5 million. I’m at about $9.5 million right now,” he said. “So I’m above $4.5 million in that. My private account is doing well and it’s been six-figure days. That’s the new slogan here. Six-figure days only.”

Portnoy said his investment strategy relies on momentum, strong stocks and ignoring the “doom and gloom” that some networks perceive in the markets.

“The more I got accumulated to it, my brain was able to wrap around it all,” he said. “Instead of listening to all the idiots on these networks who were telling me doom and gloom and short and this and that, I trusted myself. And we’ve had a nice turnaround.”

