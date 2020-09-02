Expand / Collapse search
Barstool's Portnoy reveals personal investment strategy: 'It's been six-figure days'

Portnoy said he's made $4.5M in stock market profits

Barstool Sports founder and president Dave Portnoy discusses how much money he’s gained and lost while day trading. video

Barstool's Portnoy on stock market profits: It's been ‘six-figure days’

Barstool Sports founder and president Dave Portnoy discusses how much money he’s gained and lost while day trading.

Barstool Sports Founder and President Dave Portnoy recently revealed what he's lost and gained while day trading.

In a FOX Business Town Hall Wednesday, Portnoy told "Making Money with Charles Payne" that it's been "six-figure days" for his personal investments.

"I've deposited $5 million. I'm at about $9.5 million right now," he said. "So I'm above $4.5 million in that. My private account is doing well and it's been six-figure days. That's the new slogan here. Six-figure days only."

Dave Portnoy attends the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series at Gulfstream Park on January 25, 2020 in Hallandale, Florida. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

Portnoy said his investment strategy relies on momentum, strong stocks and ignoring the "doom and gloom" that some networks perceive in the markets.

"The more I got accumulated to it, my brain was able to wrap around it all," he said. "Instead of listening to all the idiots on these networks who were telling me doom and gloom and short and this and that, I trusted myself. And we've had a nice turnaround."

