Barrick Gold Corporation, Newmont Mining Among Stocks Up on High Volume Friday

- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) experienced a price hike on above-average volume today, trading at a volume of 17.4 million, or 1.8 times its standard daily volume. The stock price reached $41.91, a 7.3% increase. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $3.82 (-8.4%) from $45.73 on March 6, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $39.00 today.
- Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) saw its price climb on above-normal volume, as 13.1 million shares, which is 1.7 times the stock's average daily volume, changed hands. Shares improved 6.7% to $50.30. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping $6.87 (-12%) from $57.17 on March 6, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $47.12 today.
- Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) experienced a price hike on above-average volume today, trading at a volume of 22.9 million, or 1.9 times its standard daily volume. Share price increased 1.7% to $22.35. The stock has risen $1.33 (6.3%) over the last three months from a price of $21.02 on March 6, 2012. The stock is trading 4.3% above its 50-day moving average and 5.7% above its 200-day moving average.
- Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) was up on high volume today, after trading at a volume of 12 million, or 1.8 times its average daily volume. At $39.40, share price went up 8.7%. The stock has lost momentum over the last three months, losing $7.49 (-16%) from $46.89 on March 6, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $37.48 today.
- Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) saw its price spike on above-average volume today, as 3.9 million shares, which is 1.6 times the stock's average daily volume, traded hands. The stock price hit $40.66, a 8.9% increase. Shares have shown some positive movement over the last two months as the price has climbed $6.72 (19.8%) from a price of $33.94 on April 3, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 200-day moving average of $38.29 today.
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) saw its price climb on above-normal volume, as 2.1 million shares, which is 2.4 times the stock's average daily volume, changed hands. The stock price experienced a 10.5% increase, coming in at $74.75. Share price is up, having risen $13.72 (22.5%) from $61.03 on May 2, 2012. The stock is trading 17.8% above its 50-day moving average and 9.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) saw its price spike on above-average volume today, as 1.6 million shares, which is 2.1 times the stock's average daily volume, traded hands. Share price rose 10% to $87.26. Over the last three months, the stock has lost $21.22 (-19.6%) from a price of $108.48 on March 6, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $81.74 today.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) saw its price climb on above-normal volume, as 6.3 million shares, which is 1.8 times the stock's average daily volume, changed hands. Shares were up 9.2% to $11.65. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping $2.64 (-18.5%) from $14.29 on March 6, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $11.20 today.
- Central Fund of Canada (AMEX:CEF) experienced a price hike on above-average volume today, trading at a volume of 2.8 million, or 2.2 times its standard daily volume. The stock price hit $19.91, a 5.5% increase. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $2.26 (-10.2%) from $22.17 on March 6, 2012. The stock has climbed a step closer to its 50-day moving average, sitting at just 98.7% of the mark.
