Retail

Barneys granted extension on deadline to find buyer

By FOXBusiness
FBN's Susan Li on luxury clothing retailer Barneys' decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and close some stores.

Barneys files for bankruptcy for second time

FBN's Susan Li on luxury clothing retailer Barneys' decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and close some stores.

Luxury retail store Barneys had its deadline to find a buyer extended on Thursday.

The company, currently in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings after filing for Chapter 11 protection in August, will now have until Oct.11 to locate a purchaser. At a hearing, Judge Cecelia Morris allowed Barneys more time in the process after the store's lenders, B. Riley Financial and Brigade Capital Management, gave their approval.

A group of fashion industry bigwigs, led by Sam Ben-Avraham, are planning a $220 million offer to buy Barneys, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Barney's financial troubles stem in large part from the landlord of its flagship New York store - Ashkenazy Acquisition (who also owns its Beverly Hills store) -- nearly doubling its rent to almost $28 million this year. Also, brick-and-mortar retail stores face increasingly difficult commercial headwinds, as more consumers are buying products online.

“We are in advanced negotiations with a potential purchaser and intend to reach an agreement by next Friday,” a Barneys spokeswoman said in a statement.

