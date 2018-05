Shares of some top banks companies are down at 10 a.m.:

Bank of America Corp. fell $.12 or .8 percent, to $15.42.

Citigroup Inc. fell $.51 or 1.0 percent, to $51.35.

Goldman Sachs fell $1.13 or .6 percent, to $190.42.

JPMorgan Chase fell $.52 or .9 percent, to $60.00.

Morgan Stanley fell $.41 or 1.1 percent, to $35.65.

US Bank fell $.67 or 1.5 percent, to $43.04.

Wells Fargo fell $.50 or .9 percent, to $53.87.