Bank of America hit with outage, some customer accounts show zero

Bank of America was hit with an outage on Wednesday afternoon that left some customer accounts showing a balance of zero.

The issue began around 12:47 pm, according to Downdetector, which monitors tech disruptions.

One user on X reported their account balances were showing $0, but a phone call to BofA’s automated phone lines were delivering the correct balances.

The bank’s help line account on X was directing customers to an automated link to request help.

BofA is the second largest U.S. bank behind JPMorgan and serves 69 million domestic consumer and small business clients.

In a statement to FOX Business, the company said:

"Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today. These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Still, Downdector’s monitoring site showed tech outages still being reported into the 7 p.m. ET hour.

Shares of BofA ended the session little changed and have gained over 16% this year, slightly trailing the S&P 500’s nearly 20% gain.

