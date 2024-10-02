Expand / Collapse search
Banking
Published

Bank of America hit with outage, some customer accounts show zero

Bank of America is the second largest bank in the U.S.

Bank of America was hit with an outage on Wednesday afternoon that left some customer accounts showing a balance of zero. 

The issue began around 12:47 pm, according to Downdetector, which monitors tech disruptions. 

One user on X reported their account balances were showing $0, but a phone call to BofA’s automated phone lines were delivering the correct balances. 

BANK OF AMERICA HIKES PAY

The bank’s help line account on X was directing customers to an automated link to request help. 

BofA is the second largest U.S. bank behind JPMorgan and serves 69 million domestic consumer and small business clients. 

In a statement to FOX Business, the company said:

"Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today. These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Bank of America outage

BofA Outage Activity  (Courtesy: Downdetector)

Still, Downdector’s monitoring site showed tech outages still being reported into the 7 p.m. ET hour.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 39.23 0.00 0.00%

Shares of BofA ended the session little changed and have gained over 16% this year, slightly trailing the S&P 500’s nearly 20% gain. 

Bank of America

