Bank, airline earnings, AT&T, Verizon 5G rollout, housing data top week ahead

The upcoming week will be jam-packed with earnings from big banks and airlines, as well as key housing data.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35911.81 -201.81 -0.56% SP500 S&P 500 4662.85 +3.82 +0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14893.75271 +86.94 +0.59%

This after stocks closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 pushing out gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell.

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 1/17

Financial markets and banks will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FDX FEDEX CORP. 256.22 -1.45 -0.56% TSLA TESLA INC. 1,049.61 +18.05 +1.75%

However, other notable events include Sen. Elizabeth Warren's deadline for the Federal Reserve to answer questions about inside stock trading made at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, FedEx is adding or increasing its shipping surcharges, and Tesla is raising its packages for Full Self Driving to $12,000.

Tuesday 1/18

Earnings ramp up on Tuesday with Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Charles Schwab, Goldman Sachs, and PNC Financial Services before the market open. Meanwhile, Interactive Brokers and J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 47.91 -0.85 -1.74% BK THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP. 63.60 -0.05 -0.08% SCHW THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORP. 95.53 +2.15 +2.30% GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 380.94 -9.86 -2.52% PNC THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. 222.20 -4.25 -1.88% IBKR INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC. 74.75 -0.92 -1.22% JBHT J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC. 202.07 -2.12 -1.04%

As for economic data, investors will be watching the National Association of Home Builders' housing market index. Tuesday also marks the deadline for taxpayers required to make payments on quarterly estimated taxes for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Wednesday 1/19

The parade of bank earnings will continue on Wednesday with Citizens Financial Group, Morgan Stanley, State Street and US Bancorp before the market open. Also, on the earnings docket Fastenal, Procter & Gamble and UnitedHealth Group.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FAST FASTENAL CO. 59.20 -1.55 -2.55% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. 159.81 +1.52 +0.96% PLD PROLOGIS INC. 152.74 -0.41 -0.27% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 468.69 +1.26 +0.27%

Meanwhile, Alcoa, Discover Financial and United Airlines will deliver earnings results after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AA ALCOA CORP. 61.39 +0.88 +1.45% DFS DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 127.54 -1.86 -1.44% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 46.74 -1.43 -2.97%

Investors will also take in building permits, housing starts, and the latest on weekly mortgage applications.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 53.28 -0.24 -0.45% T AT&T INC. 27.18 +0.38 +1.42%

After a series of delays, AT&T and Verizon will also roll out 5G service in the C-band spectrum, which will offer faster connectivity and upload and download speeds for millions of the telecommunications giants' customers.

Over the past few months, the rollout has been scrutinized over 5G's potential to cause interference with radar altimeters on aircraft, which provide critical altitude information for pilots when operating in low visibility environments

Earlier this month, the companies reached an agreement with the Department of Transportation to implement additional mitigations to give agencies more time to reduce potential impacts to commercial flights. Under the terms of the agreement, 50 airports identified as having the greatest impact to the U.S. aviation sector will be subject to C-band exclusion zones for six months. AT&T and Verizon will provide data on base stations, operating characteristics and planned deployment locations and "continue to work in good faith with aviation stakeholders to support the technical assessment of individual altimeters and airport environments."

Assuming no additional issues, AT&T and Verizon will be able to use their spectrum licenses without extra restrictions after July 5.

Thursday 1/20

Earnings taking the spotlight on Thursday include American Airlines before the market open and Netflix after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 18.49 -0.85 -4.39% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 525.69 +6.49 +1.25%

Meanwhile, economic data will include existing home sales, initial and continuing jobless claims, and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Friday 1/21

Wrapping up the week will be the index of leading economic indicators and earnings from Ally Financial and Schlumberger before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ALLY ALLY FINANCIAL INC. 52.64 -0.12 -0.23% SLB SCHLUMBERGER NV 37.81 +1.64 +4.53% MO ALTRIA GROUP INC. 50.81 +0.50 +0.99%

The Federal Trade Commission is also expected to make a decision on a challenge to Altria's purchase of a stake in e-cigarette maker Juul.