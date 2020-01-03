Avon CEO steps down as sale to Natura closes

The sale of Avon Products to Natura &Co Holding will close on Friday, beginning the next chapter in Avon's 130-year history.

With the change will also being about a executive change as Jan Zijderveld will step down as Chief Executive Officer.

Zijderveld will hand leadership over to Natura & Co Executive Chairman Roberto Marques.

In his nearly two years at Avon's helm, Zijderveld was instrumental in turning Avon into a digital social selling beauty company by modernizing its model.

He joined Avon in February 2018 after a 30-year career as an executive at Unilever.

Avon now joins a group that includes Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop, will become part of the world's fourth-biggest pure-play beauty company.