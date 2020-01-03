Expand / Collapse search
Avon CEO steps down as sale to Natura closes

By FOXBusiness
Simpler Trading director of options Danielle Shay on whether investors should buy Pier 1, Vera Bradley or Avon Products.

3 household names stage comeback in 2019

The sale of Avon Products to Natura &Co Holding will close on Friday, beginning the next chapter in Avon's 130-year history.

With the change will also being about a executive change as Jan Zijderveld will step down as Chief Executive Officer.

Zijderveld will hand leadership over to Natura & Co Executive Chairman Roberto Marques.

In his nearly two years at Avon's helm, Zijderveld was instrumental in turning Avon into a digital social selling beauty company by modernizing its model.

He joined Avon in February 2018 after a 30-year career as an executive at Unilever.

Avon now joins a group that includes Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop, will become part of the world's fourth-biggest pure-play beauty company.