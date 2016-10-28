AutoNation to sell its own parts, add used car centers

article

The largest auto dealership chain in the U.S. is expanding into stand-alone used car sales centers and will even sell its own automotive replacement parts.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based AutoNation announced the changes Friday. It's looking for growth opportunities now that U.S. new-car sales have flattened and prices are starting to fall.

The company says it has identified 25 sites in its existing markets to set up the free-standing used car stores. The sites will compete directly with the CarMax used car chain. Five will open next year.

AutoNation started selling its own maintenance and repair parts during the summer with the introduction of AutoNation-brand batteries.

The company also plans to run regional vehicle auctions and add 18 collision repair centers nationwide.