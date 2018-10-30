AutoNation: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $112 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.24 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $5.35 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.57 billion.

AutoNation shares have fallen 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 1 percent. The stock has decreased 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AN