As he pushes for more authority, insurance commissioner says health premium rates are rising

California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones says the cost of health care premiums increased significantly this year, as he pushes for more authority to regulate increases.

The report released by Jones, a Democrat, says California's four largest insurers raised premiums from 22 percent to 88 percent, depending on factors such as age and location.

Despite assurances from the state that 2014 rates were lower than expected, Jones says he's received thousands of complaints.

Health insurers say the increases are partly due to new mandates in the federal health law. Jones disagrees and says premiums keep rising because of a lack of competition and no check against "excessive rate hikes."

Jones supports Proposition 45, a November ballot measure that would give his office the power to stop rate increases.