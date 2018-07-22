Are You Making This Huge Retirement Mistake?

Financial security in retirement is far from guaranteed, because Social Security's future is unclear. Social Security's funding from payroll taxes has fallen shy of payments to Social Security recipients since 2010, and according to Social Security's trustees, the trust fund that's been making up for the shortfall will run out of money in 2034, causing an across-the-board cut in benefits of about 25%.

The uncertainty associated with Social Security's future increases the pressure on workers to save more; however, a recent study by Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies finds that a shockingly high proportion of people aren't taking advantage of their employer's retirement savings plan. Furthermore, millions of Americans who are participating in these plans are failing to make the most of them. If you're forgoing a 401(k) or 403(b) plan or only contributing a little to one, then you could wind up running out of money in retirement.

Continue Reading Below

Why the worry?

The average over-65 household's expenses exceed $40,000 per year, yet the average retiree collects just $16,848 in Social Security in 2018. Personal savings are bridging the gap between spending and Social Security; however, most Americans have too little set aside in savings to produce enough income to make up the difference. As a result, retirees' savings accounts are shrinking too quickly.

Advisors recommend withdrawing no more than 4% per year to avoid outliving savings, but most workers have saved too little to stick to that 4% rule. According to Transamerica's survey, baby boomers approaching retirement have only set aside a median $164,000. At a 4% withdrawal rate, that would only provide about $6,560 per year. For perspective, a retiree with $40,000 in expenses and average Social Security income would need at least $575,000 to avoid drawing down his or her savings too quickly at a 4% withdrawal rate.

A costly mistake

Almost 30% of workers fail to take advantage of workplace retirement plans, and because 96% employers match at least some of a worker's contributions, those workers are literally forgoing free money.

Advertisement

The amount of money people are giving up by failing to contribute to these plans, or by contributing less than they can, is significant. According to Vanguard, the median employer match is 4% of income, but 16% of employers match up to 6% or more. The most common plans match 50% of income up to a set percentage, but many plans will match at least some contributions dollar for dollar.

In 2017, the average worker contributed 6.8% of his or her income to a 401(k). Including employer matches, that resulted in total contributions equal to 10.3% of income.

Those contributions can really add up. For example, a 30-year-old worker saving 6.8% of his or her income from age 30 to 65 could wind up getting more than $100,000 in free money because of employer contributions, if the employer matches 50% of contributions up to 4% of income, the employee gets a 2% annual raise, and he or she earns a hypothetical 6% annual return. At age 65, that person would wind up with a $516,505 nest egg, of which employer contributions were responsible for $117,388!

What to do now

Saving money can be hard, but employers are making it easier. Many are automatically enrolling their employees in retirement plans, and often those plans include an auto escalation feature that allows workers to increase their contribution by a little bit every year. The auto-escalation feature is a great way to increase your savings every year without busting your budget, so if you're not taking advantage of it, make an appointment with your human resources department to find out if it's on offer. If so, signing up for it could give you the best shot at living the kind of retirement you want, rather than the retirement you can afford.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.