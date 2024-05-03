Apple’s monster buyback, jobs surprise puts Fed on notice and Kentucky Derby fever

-The jobs data was unexpectedly soft

-Fed Chairman Jerome Powell may catch a break

-Apple announces record stock buyback, hits naysayers

-Another week of chaotic, anti-Israel protests across campuses nationwide

-Mickey D's says bigger is better when it comes to burgers

-Viking's IPO cruised onto Wall Street

-Another retailer is calling it quits

-Kentucky Derby betting expected to hit new record

JOBS JOLT: The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than economists had expected, giving stocks a nice boost on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all rose over 1%…continue reading here. FOX Business dives into where the jobs are…continue reading here.

For Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said earlier in the week inflation was still too high to cut rates, the data may be just what policymakers need…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Former World Bank President David Malpass says the Fed's tactics are wrong.

APPLE STUNS: The maker of iPhones rolled out a record $110 billion stock buyback, the most ever for a U.S. company. Shares jumped 6%. The announcement came in tandem with quarterly results…continue reading here.

VIDEO: What to takeaway from Apple's latest quarter.

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS RAGE ON CAMPUS: LATEST UPDATES:

CAMPUS CHAOS: It was another volatile week on U.S. campuses with anti-Israel mobs protesting. However, there is one university that is seeing an uptick in applications from students sick and tired of the madness…continue reading here.

VIDEO: One U.S. university isn't taking any bull from the anti-Israel protestors.

BIGGER IS BETTER: McDonald's revealed it plans to make its burger bigger as it aims to maintain its fast-food crown…continue reading here.

IPO CRUISES ONTO WALL STREET: Viking Holdings, which operates luxury global cruises, saw a sunny reception with its initial public offering. CEO Torstein Hagen told FOX Business the line is just getting started…WATCH HERE.

ANOTHER RETAILER TO RIP: Another fashion house is calling it quits…continue reading here. This comes one week after multi-brand fashion retailer Express said it will shutter locations in 31 states, blaming market pressures and the economy.

KENTUCKY DERBY FEVER: The Run for the Roses will captivate sports fans Saturday, and Churhchill Downs is expected to win big with another year of record betting after $280 million was wagered across all platforms last year…WATCH HERE.

