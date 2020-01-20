Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple's Cook says global corporate tax system must be overhauled

Reuters
close
Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster discusses the role Apple will play in developing 5G networks, the importance of real-time data connectivity and argues Tesla’s stock price could rise to $900 per share.video

5G will be ‘fabric of tech’ for decades to come, Apple a big player: Gene Munster

Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster discusses the role Apple will play in developing 5G networks, the importance of real-time data connectivity and argues Tesla’s stock price could rise to $900 per share.

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Everyone knows that the global corporate tax system needs to be overhauled, Apple (AAPL.O) Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Monday, backing changes to global rules that are currently under consideration.

Continue Reading Below

SMALL TECH COMPANIES PLEAD, 'HELP US, CONGRESS' AGAINST BIG TECH

The growth of internet giants such as Apple has pushed international tax rules to the limit, prompting the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to pursue global reforms over where multinational firms should be taxed.

“I think logically everybody knows it needs to be rehauled, I would certainly be the last person to say that the current system or the past system was the perfect system. I’m hopeful and optimistic that they (the OECD) will find something,” Cook said in an event in Ireland, where it is one of the largest multinational companies.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE