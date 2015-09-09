Apple Unveils IPad Pro With Biggest Screen And 10-hour Battery Life

Apple Inc. unveiled a new iPad Wednesday, called the iPad Pro, that CEO Tim Cook said was the 'most capable and powerful' yet. The iPad has the biggest screen so far, at 12.9 inches on a diagonal, with 5.6 million pixels, more than a Macbook Pro. The chip inside it is a new A9X chip, with a 64 bit chip, meaning two times the memory and storage and faster speeds. It has a 10-hour battery life and is 6.1 mm thin. So far in the event, Apple has unveiled a release date of Sept. 16 for Apple Watch i0S 2 and integrations with apps such as GoPro and Facebook Messenger . Read more on the live blog.
