Trump and Apple's Tim Cook are unlikely bedfellows

There's a lot more to the relationship between the head of Apple and the leader of the free world than President Trump's viral mistake when he called CEO Tim Cook "Tim Apple" back in March.

As Trump prepares to tour a new Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, he'll be building on an unexpected friendship that started with a phone call.

Cook and Trump didn't have a relationship before Trump moved into the White House — in fact, Cook supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. But when Trump was poised to cut Apple's bottom line by billions with tariffs on iPhones, Cook reached out to the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Cook reportedly called Trump and convinced him to roll back the electronic tariff plan. Cook then issued a press release touting Apple's U.S. job growth the next day.

Since then, the two have enjoyed dinners together at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Trump has called him to wish him a happy Thanksgiving, the Journal reported.

But things haven't always been smooth sailing for Apple and Trump. In fact, in 2016, then-candidate Trump called for a boycott of Apple when the tech giant refused to comply with a judge's order to help hack the phone of a shooter in the deadly San Bernardino, California, terror attack.

Will their low-profile friendship last? Time will tell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.